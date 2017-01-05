/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:45 am Thu Jan 5, 2017

Good puzzle: connect the six boxes without crossing any lines

Draw a line connecting the two boxes labeled 1. Draw another line connnecting the boxes labeled 2. Draw a third line connecting the boxes labeled 3. The lines can't intersect. The lines can't go beyond the bounds of the rectangle enclosing them. [ADD: The lines don't have to be straight.] There's nothing tricky or disappointing about the solution. (Here's the solution.)

Notable Replies

  1. OK, mine works, but is way more complicated than the given solution

  2. atl says:

    I was converging on something sort of like that when I gave up. I hope my entry into the putative afterlife isn't dependent on logic puzzles, otherwise I'll be shoveling out Satan's stables with a coke spoon until the heat death of the universe.

Continue the discussion bbs.boingboing.net

31 more replies

Participants