/ Andrea James / 6:53 am Sat Jan 7, 2017

8-bit Bohemian Rhapsody

That Gamer created this lovely 8-bit rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," along with many of Queen's other greatest hits.

Track Listing

01. “Bohemian Rhapsody” [00:00]

02. “Another One Bites The Dust” [05:31]

03. “Killer Queen” [08:23]

04. “Fat Bottomed Girls” [11:19]

05. “Bicycle Race” [14:37]

06. “You’re My Best Friend” [17:35]

07. “Don’t Stop Me Now” [20:28]

08. “Save Me” [24:00]

09. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” [27:46]

10. “Somebody To Love” [30:32]

11. “Now I’m Here” [35:27]

12. “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” [39:32]

13. “Play The Game” [42:24]

14. “Flash” [45:34]

15. “Seven Seas Of Rhye” [48:11]

16. “We Will Rock You” [50:49]

17. “We Are The Champions” [52:50]

8-Bit Queen - Greatest Hits (YouTube / That Gamer via MetaFilter)

Start the discussion at bbs.boingboing.net