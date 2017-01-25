/ Andrea James / 4:48 am Wed Jan 25, 2017

How to turn old plastic bottles into 56 different items

With a few basic tools and household items, Roman UrsuHack transforms used plastic bottles into all sorts of handy objects.

Highlights include a shrink wrap picture cup, an orange juicer, a car umbrella holder, and all sorts of other ingenious items.

56 Brilliant Ways To Reuse Plastic Bottles (YouTube / Roman UrsuHack)

