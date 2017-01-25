How to turn old plastic bottles into 56 different items

In his first television interview since assuming power last Friday, Donald Trump compares himself to Peyton Manning. Everything else was even weirder. Construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border may begin within a few months.
Boeing revealed its new sleek and chic spacesuit designed for astronauts aboard the Boeing/Bigelow CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Launched on Atlas V rockets the Starliner capsule will shuttle commercial crew members to and from the International Space Station and other low-Earth orbit locales. From Boeing: The Starliner spacesuit provides greater pressurized mobility and is about 40 […]
White hat hackers are a critical asset to information security, which is at extremely high risk in this day and age. Remember Target? Remember the DNC email hack? By discovering vulnerabilities in computer systems before nefarious actors can gain access, ethical hackers help protect private data and keep software safe for users. To enter this increasingly essential field, […]
Whether I’m trying to relieve some stress at work or entertain myself on the metro, Space Putty is there. You can bring this magical goo home and try it for yourself for just $9.99Like Silly Putty of yesteryear, this viscoelastic substance can be molded into different shapes and stretched around in your hands. Use it […]
You know as well as I that writing complex, long-long form text requires significant organization. You’re probably also well aware that Word just isn’t up to the task. That’s why I’m a huge fan of Scrivener, the software suite used by best-selling authors and technical writers alike.Scrivener is much more than another digital typewriter. With a […]
Start the discussion at bbs.boingboing.net