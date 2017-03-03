/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:00 am Fri Mar 3, 2017

Brave man paints outside of building

Just Painting a Little Wall

Not sure if he is working his way up or down. Either one is terrifying.

  1. mocon says:

    That young freedom-lover is unencumbered by stifling governmental regulations! Huzzah!

