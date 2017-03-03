Brave man paints outside of building

Not sure if he is working his way up or down. Either one is terrifying.

This machine learning bundle is your ticket to AI mastery Used in countless industries, Artificial Intelligence is no longer just the stuff of science fiction. Encompassing everything from computer vision to natural language processing, machine learning methods aim to give computer systems the same information faculties as human brains. To take a dive into this growing field, pick up this course bundle.Exploring topics like deep […] READ THE REST

Prepare for St. Patrick's Day with a piñata-housed liquor cache St. Patrick’s Day is a boozy celebration of history and culture, and the ShamRockIt! Nipyata is a delightful fusion of traditions, packing ten assorted nips (or airplane bottles) and candy into a shamrock-shaped piñata, eager to be bludgeoned to a recyclable mess and relinquish its pot of confectionary gold.The mental gymnastics to make sense of this […] READ THE REST

A WiFi camera that makes home and office security a bargain Convenience stores and gas stations are not the only places that utilize security cameras. Security in the digital age has extended more and more to individuals, and the iON the Home HD WiFi camera is a budget-friendly option that can help you monitor your home or office for security purposes, or just to keep an […] READ THE REST

report this ad