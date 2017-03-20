Julia, the muppet with autism, joins Sesame Street's TV show

Julia, the muppet with autism, will join the Sesame Street TV show in April. She appeared last night on 60 minutes during an interview segment with Sesame Street writer Christine Ferraro. From NPR:
"The character Julia, she has wonderful drawing skills. She's like a little budding artist," said Rose Jochum, director of internal initiatives at the Autism Society of America, which characterizes itself as the nation's oldest advocacy group for people with the disorder. "You know — autism — it brings wonderful gifts..."
"It's not like there is a typical example of an autistic child, but we do believe that [with] Julia, we worked so carefully to make sure that she had certain characteristics that would allow children to identify with her," (Sesame Workshop executive vice president Sherrie) Westin said. "It's what Sesame does best, you know: Reaching children, looking at these things through their lens and building a greater sort of sense of commonality."
Here's the 60 Minutes segment script.
And more about puppet designer Rollie Krewson.
report this ad
“We all have fear in us and we like to enjoy a vicarious, shall we say, toe in the water of fear,” said Alfred Hitchcock in 1957. (Blank on Blank)
We have Apple TV, Roku, and TiVo but I haven’t used them in months. We use our Fire TV Stick for everything, because it just seems to work more smoothly (the Apple TV is the worst of the bunch), also we are Amazon Prime subscribers, so we get a lot of free shows (like the […]
Who you gonna call?
When Apple revealed the new MacBook in 2016, one of the biggest issues raised with the notebook’s new design (aside from ire over the slew of new adapters you’d inevitably have to buy) was the removal of one of its most beloved proprietary features, the magnetic charging cable. Thankfully, third-party peripheral makers have taken up […]
Lately virtual reality has been touted as the future of movies, games, journalism, and even sex. Unfortunately, most consumer VR still requires investing in some not-insignificantly expensive equipment. You can, however, get a taste of the VR hype with just your smartphone and this budget-friendly headset.The VRX10 Virtual Reality Headset is 3D-compatible with most smartphones, adding […]
Adobe has long been the industry leader in creative software. Its enduring popularity might be due to the relative ease of pirating Photoshop and the internet proliferation of amateur editing, but more likely it’s the result of outstanding interoperability between its professional apps. Mastering every entry into their ever-expanding roster of image-making tools may be overkill […]
report this ad
Start the discussion at bbs.boingboing.net