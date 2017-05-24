Fine art with modern commentary is hilariously illuminating

My friend Robert Dowling has turned snarking about art into, well, an art. On his Instagram Art Slut, he re-imagines the context for famous paintings, giving each one a distinctly modern flair. The posts all start with “TFW” for “That feeling when.” Here are some of my favorites:
TFW you're a tiny baby with an adult face and you're holding hands with your cat who is doing a really good impression of Sean Spicer. #pink #roses #bonnet #embroidery #ruby #jewelry #seanspicer #hid #in #the #bushes #because #explaining #this #presidency #is #impossible #baby #kitty #fun #garden #party #worklifebalance #gwenstefani #brisket #slut #metmuseum
TFW you've long benefited from a society that unjustly recognizes your "right" to occupy positions of power, so when it comes to symbolism, the metaphor of you resting your arm on the cannon that looks like a giant penis is a little heavy-handed. #moab #washington #wannabe #white #cis #straight #christian #male #christianbale #war #sash #shady #horse #epaulette #legallyblonde #cannon #cute #phallic #weaponry #ass #got #an #ascot #ruffles #fun #slut #metmuseum
TFW you find out that your babysitter is not a born storyteller: her pacing is rushed, her ability to create distinct characters through vocal range and quality is pretty much nonexistent, and she keeps calling her "Hermi-ONE," which, at this point, like, how? #storytime #kids #theboywholived #young #and #impressionism #the #girls #who #died #of #boredom #blue #wallpaper #lace #top #harrypotter #soggy #bottom #hagrid #haggard #hangry #hangzhou #hanggliding #meerkatmanor #slut #metmuseum
TFW you're on your way home having just purchased an amazing haul at Trader Joe's, but - oops!, a bunch of straight rich white men voted to take away your healthcare under the guise of giving any fucks about you. #ahca #umbrella #rain #dead #chicken #FUCK #propaganda #irresponsible #paulryan #shallots #trump #praised #australia #for #its #healthcare #system #which #is #singlepayer #oops #traderjoes #i #feel #pretty #helpless #cobblestone #slut #metmuseum
TFW you can't sit with us. #regina #george #portrait #painting #edwardian #johnsingersargent #fetch #art #posse #friends #phoebe #monica #ross #gretchenwieners #white #lace #imacoolmom #ya #weekend #abstinenceonly #aaronsamuels #sofa #made #of #squishy #boulders #lindsaylohan #lunch #slut #metmuseum
TFW when you meet bae's ex for the first time and you realize oh okay he has a type. #haystacks #monet #nicetomeetyou #wowokay #impressionism #creepy #party #original #no #thankyou #whitewinespritzer #sameparts #immature #men #whoworeitbest #jacuzzitime #smh #howcute #broad #brushstrokes #excuseme #rude #nicetry #wereleaving #snowy #field #slut #metmuseum
TFW you forget your friend's birthday, and it is quite quickly revealed that that is a very important thing for him in friendships: remembering dates and anniversaries, and you immediately say that you're very sorry and that you didn't know that about him and that it's not really an important thing for you because "benchmark" dates seem sort of forced and arbitrary IYHO, which actually totally makes sense because your love language is Quality Time, so it doesn't necessarily matter to you WHEN you are together as much as it does HOW you are together, and so you try to explain that to him, but he must not have a ton of experience navigating differing needs in a relationship because oh, okay, he's got a knife. #antiquity #knife #drapery #birthday #oops #sorry #sacrifice #toxicmasculinity #nowiknow #cool #giantsinthesky #greek #roman #therapytime #emotionalintelligence #cbt #dbt #group #chiaroscuro #bye #byebye #byebyebye #fragile #conflictresolution #slut #metmuseum
TFW you have a front row seat to watch a sophisticated stranger break up with her jester boyfriend, but he hasn't finished his absinthe yet, and you see him choke back a tear as he decides to hang around to save money (and face), so you just keep playing your ukulele as you realize why the sophisticated stranger got such a tiny, tiny drink in the first place. #impressionism #absinthe #foolmeonce #neveragain #ukulele #tiny #drink #feather #argyle #hatgamestrong #art #ladyinred #backgroundmusic #eavesdropping #donttellmymom #handkerchief #sad #lastgoodbye #crying #icecold #mydoghasfleas #andre3000 #leopard #whitegloves #awkward #public #behindthesehazeleyes #pembrokewelshcorgi #slut #metmuseum
TFW your friend is boring as fuck but damn if she doesn't make some good tea. #high #tea #smalltalk #frilly #dress #fun #hat #etiquette #boring #lemons #art #painting #delicious #fun #maryberry #dayinthelife #posh #cheerio #hohoho #letitsnow #calico #tea2go #berniebro #puppetshow #embryo #harrietbeecherstowe #catsonbroadway #slut #metmuseum
TFW you try a lemon for the first time but your face gets stuck like that forever and then not even your mom can look at you. #weird #little #baby #expressionism #mommyandme #green #gold #butt #devileyes #humpday #godihopeigetit #sangria #shehashadit #nature #friends #jellybeans #horrible #accident #huge #mistake #zerochill #christeningdress #slut #metmuseum
You can find more photos on Art Slut, and you can also follow Dowling on his personal Instagram right here.