Mexico markets Trump themed tp, proceeds help migrants

Orange Julius-themed toilet paper will hit the shelves this year, and 30% of the profits go towards helping migrants.
Via CNN affiliate Expansion:
Del enfado pasó a la creatividad. Antonio Battaglia, un abogado guanajuatense, pondrá a la venta la marca de papel higiénico 'Trump' a finales de año, y de paso dejará una parte de las ganancias para apoyar a migrantes y a sus compatriotas deportados.
El tono ofensivo que utilizó Donald Trump al referirse a los mexicanos durante sus días de campaña rumbo a la presidencia de Estados Unidos motivó a Battaglia, que buscó generar un mensaje para dejar claro que los mexicanos no son “Bad Hombres”, como les llamó el estadounidense.
"Me generó una molestia y empecé a buscar la manera de hacer algo que tuviera una repercusión, no en tono de burla o un mal desquite, sino de manera positiva”, dijo en entrevista a Expansión.
(h/t Pocho)
