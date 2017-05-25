/ Jason Weisberger / 10:25 am Thu May 25, 2017

Mexico markets Trump themed tp, proceeds help migrants

Orange Julius-themed toilet paper will hit the shelves this year, and 30% of the profits go towards helping migrants.

Via CNN affiliate Expansion:

Del enfado pasó a la creatividad. Antonio Battaglia, un abogado guanajuatense, pondrá a la venta la marca de papel higiénico 'Trump' a finales de año, y de paso dejará una parte de las ganancias para apoyar a migrantes y a sus compatriotas deportados.

El tono ofensivo que utilizó Donald Trump al referirse a los mexicanos durante sus días de campaña rumbo a la presidencia de Estados Unidos motivó a Battaglia, que buscó generar un mensaje para dejar claro que los mexicanos no son “Bad Hombres”, como les llamó el estadounidense.

"Me generó una molestia y empecé a buscar la manera de hacer algo que tuviera una repercusión, no en tono de burla o un mal desquite, sino de manera positiva”, dijo en entrevista a Expansión.

(h/t Pocho)