Can you name all 26 bands whose fonts comprise this alphabet?

Unheard Michael Jackson album up for auction A CD containing nine unheard Michael Jackson songs that are reportedly master recording quality will be on the auction block next week. The winner won’t have legal distribution rights though. From Rolling Stone: The starting bid on the unreleased album is $50,000, though organizers tell Rolling Stone that they expect the final price to go […] READ THE REST

Legal advice to musicians, after "Blurred Lines": pretend you have no influences It’s been two years since Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke lost a lawsuit brought by Marvin Gaye’s descendants, who argued that their song “Blurred Lines” infringed Gay’s 1977 song “Got to Give It To You,” not because it copied the music per se, but because it copied its “vibe.” READ THE REST

How Dr. Dre discovered Eminem An intern slipped famed record producer Jimmy Iovine a mixtape of then-unknown Eminem. Dr. Dre got hold of it and the rest is history. In an earlier documentary about their fateful meeting, Dr. Dre describes what happened: “Well, I first heard Eminem’s music at Jimmy Iovine’s house. He just happened to have gotten Eminem’s tape […] READ THE REST

