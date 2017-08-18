Watch 1,069 robots simultaneously dance, setting world record

Some argue that this army of robots might scare the living bejeezus out of you, but the talented dancers just broke a Guinness World Record in Guangzhou, Guangdong China, for most robots dancing simultaneously. They were created by WL Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd., and according to YouTube, "The robots were Dobi models who, along with being programmed to dance, can also sing, box, play football and execute kung fu moves. The robot display broke the previous record of 1,007, achieved by Ever Win Company & Ltd. in 2017." Yeah, they're a little creepy, but with a cute name like Dobi, they're also kind of adorable.