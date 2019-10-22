Arthouse Muppets for Inktober

Bruce McCorkindale has been churning out some deliciously demented art for Inktober, recasting arthouse films with Muppets. Who knew the Muppets and David Lynch went together like peanut butter and jelly?

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #20: Snuffleupagus in David Lynch's THE ELEPHANT MAN. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/Y4jDciJWu7 — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 20, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #16: Dr. Teeth in David Lynch's BLUE VELVET. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/ISLfZtKnfh — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 16, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #11: Oscar the Grouch in David Lynch's MULHOLLAND DRIVE. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/cJXPzgCuTC — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 11, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #8: Elizabeth and Little Murray Sparkles in Nobuhiko Obayashi's HOUSE. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/yZltHIee5B — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 8, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #14: Waldorf in Akira Kurosawa's IKIRU. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/4fZgPaMKEX — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 14, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #12: Zoot in Chris Marker's LA JETÉE. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/cSx2dwKUI8 — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 12, 2019

My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #10: Denise in Hideo Nakata's RINGU. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/xSTX4kg8EM — Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) October 10, 2019

You can see the rest of his output, and buy your favorite here.