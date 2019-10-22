Arthouse Muppets for Inktober

Bruce McCorkindale has been churning out some deliciously demented art for Inktober, recasting arthouse films with Muppets. Who knew the Muppets and David Lynch went together like peanut butter and jelly?
My #Inktober theme: Arthouse Muppets! Day #20: Snuffleupagus in David Lynch's THE ELEPHANT MAN. Pen, brush, ink & mixed media on 8.5 X 11" bristol board. pic.twitter.com/Y4jDciJWu7
Available from Banksy’s delightful new homewares shop Gross Domestic Product, the “Met ball” “home entertainment lighting system is made from an old Police riot helmet and approximately 650 little mirrors.” It is a limited, signed edition of 15 and sells for £500.00. The Gross Domestic Product shop will reportedly only be open for business for […]
Russian artist Roman Booteen modifies coins with incredible engravings and feats of mechanical engineering. This coin features a beating heart. Other exquisite examples of his work are below. He also customizes Zippo lighters. (via Kottke) View this post on Instagram #hobonickel #goldinlay #morgandollar #engraved #engravedcoin #hobonickel #hobonickels A post shared by Roman Booteen (@romanbooteen) on […]
