/ Cory Doctorow / 10:52 am Thu Oct 24, 2019

BBC launches a Tor hidden service mirror to help people evade their countries' censoring firewalls

If you're in China, Iran or some other country whose national firewall blocks BBC News, you can still access it over the Tor network at bbcnewsv2vjtpsuy.onion, which mirrors the main BBC News site as well as BBC Mundo and BBC Arabic.

A statement from Auntie says: "The BBC World Service's news content is now available on the Tor network to audiences who live in countries where BBC News is being blocked or restricted. This is in line with the BBC World Service mission to provide trusted news around the world."

BBC News joins Tor to reach users other news sites aren't allowed to [Chris Merriman/The Inquirer]

(via Memex 1.1)