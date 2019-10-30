/ David Ng and Ben Cohen / 10:04 am Wed
    • The 2019 Halloween Candy Hierarchy

    By David Ng and Ben Cohen

     

    Any full-sized candy bar
    Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    Kit Kat
    Twix
    Snickers
    Cash, or other forms of legal tender
    Peanut M&M’s
    Regular M&Ms
    Nestle Crunch
    Tolberone something or other
    Milky Way
    Lindt Truffle
    Rolos
    Three Musketeers
    Hershey's Dark Chocolate
    York Peppermint Patties
    100 Grand Bar
    Skittles
    Starburst
    Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
    Heath Bar
    Junior Mints
    Caramellos
    Nerds
    Milk Duds
    Hershey's Kisses
    Jolly Ranchers (good flavor)
    Cadbury Creme Eggs
    Swedish Fish
    Gummy Bears straight up
    Smarties (American)
    LemonHeads
    Glow sticks
    Mint Juleps
    Vicodin
    Pixy Stix
    Licorice (not black)
    LaffyTaffy
    Lollipops
    Mint Kisses
    Minibags of chips
    Bottle Caps
    Smarties (Commonwealth)

    Candy Corn

    Now'n'Laters
    Dots
    Kinder Happy Hippo
    Goo Goo Clusters
    Fuzzy Peaches
    Hard Candy
    Good N' Plenty
    Licorice (yes black)
    Reggie Jackson Bar
    Chiclets
    Trail Mix
    Hugs (actual physical hugs)
    Bonkers (the candy)
    Maynards
    Sweetums (a friend to diabetes)
    Healthy Fruit
    Black Jacks
    Pencils
    Those odd marshmallow circus peanut things
    Jolly Rancher (bad flavor)
    Spotted Dick
    Generic Brand Acetaminophen
    Box'o'Raisins
    Whole Wheat anything
    Anonymous brown globs that come in black & orange wrappers (Mary Janes)
    Creepy Religious comics/Chick Tracts
    Kale smoothie
    White Bread
    Dental paraphenalia
    Gum from baseball cards
    Candy that is clearly just the stuff given out for free at restaurants
    Broken glow stick

     

