Church elder tried to pay for Grindr sex with Arby's card, say police

“Sir? This is an Arby's card.”

In Missouri, school police say a church leader who also worked as a professor attempted to pay for guy-on-guy sex via Grindr with his Arby's card.

Grindr is a social media service for gay, bi, and queer guys, and basically, men who want to have sex with men.

Didn't work out so well for the professor and church elder.

He now faces misdemeanor prostitution charges, and “allegations he sought sexual favors from male college students.”

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that he has been placed on leave from his position at a local university.

Mr. Barry Cole Poyner, 57, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged with a class B misdemeanor count of patronizing prostitution, and faces up to six months in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000 if convicted, according to court documents.

The Truman State University Police Department got a tip that Poyner was “harassing male Truman students for sexual contact as well as offering to pay for items for sexual favors by using the app Grindr,” the court documents further state.

From the Kirksville Daily:

The Kirksville Police Department set up an undercover profile and was soon contacted by a user that went by the handle, “DILF.” “DILF” told the undercover officer that he “would love to have a sugar daddy relationship” and that in previous relationships he provided gift cards, clothing and money to his partners. “DILF” reached out to the undercover officer on Dec. 3 and asked for sexual favors in exchange for providing fuel for the officer’s vehicle and also that he “might throw in an Arby’s card LOL.” “DILF” eventually agreed to meet the undercover officer at a local gas station to provide the fuel before the sexual favors. “DILF” provided his location, which matched Poyner’s address, and Poyner then arrived at the gas station. He attempted to flee the scene when officers approached his vehicle, but pulled over several blocks later. Documents state Poyner told officers he “was not doing anything with a minor.” When an officer said the situation had to do with offering payment for sexual favors, Poyner said he “was not going to do that” and “I was going to give him some gas.” The officer told Poyner he should not offer money or gifts for sex. Poyner replied that he was “trying to help.”

More: Local professor, church elder faces prostitution charge [kirksvilledailyexpress.com, image: Truman State University Police Department]