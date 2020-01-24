I'm loving this Reggae, Dub, Ska and Rocksteady internet radio station

LISTEN: 'Heavyweight Reggae.' Yep, the name is right, and the channel delivers.

My old pal Rusty Hodge from SomaFM, a longtime independent internet hero and early blogger and NASA space shuttle fanatic -- such a cool guy! -- ah, focus, Xeni!

Okay, so Rusty and SomaFM just launched an awesome new SomaFM internet radio channel dedicated to the classic roots of reggae.

Heavyweight Reggae.

It is SO GREAT.

I'm a GenXer, and when I was first getting turned on to reggae in the mid-1980s, this is what it sounded like. I am so grateful this channel exists.

Here's the blurb Rusty sent around when they turned it on.

I'm going to keep this radio channel locked all weekend.

Welcome to SomaFM's newest channel, Heavyweight Reggae. Reggae, Dub, Ska, Rocksteady hosted by DJ Dion "The Watts" Garcia, the genius behind 7" Soul.https://t.co/9GC0KG1RKp main page, web player: https://t.co/cXKKsTPIXe

or search for "Heavyweight Reggae" in most radio apps. pic.twitter.com/kC6J3t3is8 — SomaFM Radio (@somafm) January 17, 2020