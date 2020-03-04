Aquascape railroad is a very cool aquarium design project

Check out the entire photo gallery for gloriously detailed step-by-step photos that show how things are constructed and fixed in place.

Trailer for "Insert Coin," a new documentary about the creators of the biggest videogames of the 1990s "Insert Coin" is a new documentary about Midway, the Chicago-based videogame developer that transformed the industry with Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and other coin-op classics. Director Joshua Tsui funded the film via this Kickstarter and will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival later this month.

Freeman Dyson as remembered by Tim O'Reilly Legendary physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson, whose mind-blowing work ranged from quantum electrodynamics to nuclear engineering to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, died last week at 96-years-old. Tim O'Reilly just published a tribute to Dyson's genius, curiosity, kindness and unique lens on, well, everything.

Ice cream licker jailed A man will go to jail for the crime of videoing himself licking ice cream and then returning the beslobbered dessert to the freezer, despite checking it out afterwards. The social media stunt earned D'Adrien Anderson, 24, much attention online, but now it's earned him 30 days in jail. He'll also have to pay a

