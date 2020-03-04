Aquascape railroad is a very cool aquarium design project

This imaginative aquarium and train fanatic aquascaped a railroad for fishies.
Very cool aquascaping, dude.
Railroad Less Travelled, by IMGURIAN @AquariumForADream.
Check out the entire photo gallery for gloriously detailed step-by-step photos that show how things are constructed and fixed in place.
Railroad Less Travelled
“Insert Coin” is a new documentary about Midway, the Chicago-based videogame developer that transformed the industry with Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and other coin-op classics. Director Joshua Tsui funded the film via this Kickstarter and will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival later this month. From the film description: Eugene Jarvis, […]
Legendary physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson, whose mind-blowing work ranged from quantum electrodynamics to nuclear engineering to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, died last week at 96-years-old. Tim O’Reilly just published a tribute to Dyson’s genius, curiosity, kindness and unique lens on, well, everything. From O’Reilly Radar: When I interviewed Freeman on stage at OSCON […]
A man will go to jail for the crime of videoing himself licking ice cream and then returning the beslobbered dessert to the freezer, despite checking it out afterwards. The social media stunt earned D’Adrien Anderson, 24, much attention online, but now it’s earned him 30 days in jail. He’ll also have to pay a […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
Nobody wants to get bogged down in the details. These days, there’s too much going on to get lost in the weeds of endless exposition and meandering digressions. We’re all in a hurry. We’re all racing the clock. Boil it down. Give me the bullet. That’s the heart of the getAbstract philosophy. Among the mountains […]
We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace. Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, […]