/ Xeni Jardin / 11:43 am Wed Mar 4, 2020

Aquascape railroad is a very cool aquarium design project

This imaginative aquarium and train fanatic aquascaped a railroad for fishies.

Very cool aquascaping, dude.

Railroad Less Travelled, by IMGURIAN @AquariumForADream.

Check out the entire photo gallery for gloriously detailed step-by-step photos that show how things are constructed and fixed in place.

