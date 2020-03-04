California reports first coronavirus death, and Los Angeles county declares emergency

None of the LA cases are connected to “community spread”
Today, California reported the first coronavirus death in the state, a resident of Placer County. Separately, L.A. County declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Placer County Public Health officials said a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned home from a cruise has died. The deceased was an elderly person with underlying health conditions, and they were the county’s second confirmed case of COVID-19. People who were close contacts of the patient are being quarantined and monitored, officials said.
From the Los Angeles Times:
The individual’s likely exposure occurred during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that departed Feb. 10 from San Francisco to Mexico and returned Feb. 21.
Los Angeles County on Wednesday declared a health emergency as the number of coronavirus cases increased to seven, with six new cases in the county. None of the new cases are connected to “community spread,” officials said. All individuals were exposed to COVID-19 through close contacts.
The additional cases were confirmed Tuesday night. Officials said three of the new cases were travelers who had visited northern Italy, two were family members who had close contact with someone outside of the county who was infected, and one had a job that put them in contact with travelers.
Read more at the Los Angeles Times.
Federal officials say a medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.
The CDC just broadened coronavirus testing guidelines. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and their doctor’s approval can now get tested — but there are still not enough kits.
Recession fears are spreading, along with COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak and unknowns about preparedness caused massive financial losses this week. The Dow closed down 350+ points. The S&P 500 dropped for the seventh day in a row, and posted its biggest drop in a single week since the 2008 financial crisis. More from Reuters: The […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
Nobody wants to get bogged down in the details. These days, there’s too much going on to get lost in the weeds of endless exposition and meandering digressions. We’re all in a hurry. We’re all racing the clock. Boil it down. Give me the bullet. That’s the heart of the getAbstract philosophy. Among the mountains […]
We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace. Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, […]