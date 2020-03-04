CDC broadens coronavirus testing guidelines

The CDC just broadened coronavirus testing guidelines. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and their doctor's approval can now get tested — but there are still not enough kits.
Today's CDC change greatly expands the pool of patients who can now qualify for diagnostic testing, even though testing capacity remains limited.
From the New York Times:
Doctors were encouraged to first rule out other causes of respiratory illness, like influenza, and to take into consideration whether there are other local coronavirus cases, officials said.
Previous guidelines required a patient to have symptoms of respiratory illness as well as a clear route of exposure, such as recent travel to China or a number of other affected countries, contact with a known coronavirus patient, or hospitalization with a severe and unexplained respiratory illness.
[PHOTO: CDC]
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $8.3 billion bill to address the coronavirus outbreak in a bipartisan vote late Wednesday. A Senate vote is expected Thursday.
• Coronavirus fears can’t stop the fromage In Wisconsin today, the world’s largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition kicked off with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations.
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, who created the famous ‘Konami Code,’ has died. He was 79.
