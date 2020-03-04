/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:01 pm Wed Mar 4, 2020

I like this tire repair kit much more than the cheap plastic version

My car tire had a dry-wall screw in it. I bought a cheap tire plug repair kit at the local Pep Boys for about $12. It was hard to use because I had to apply a lot of force to the plastic handle and it was painful. A month later I found another screw in my tire. I left the screw in until I ordered a heavy duty tire plug repair kit on Amazon. The all metal handles were a pleasure to use. Since then I've used it a couple more times and the tires have not started leaking again