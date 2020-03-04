/ David Pescovitz / 4:40 pm Wed Mar 4, 2020

NASA's spectacular new 1.8 billion pixel panorama photo from Mars

Between November 24 and December 1, 2020, NASA's Curiosity rover captured the above image on the surface of Mars. The image contains nearly 1.8 billion pixels composed of more than 1,000 images. From NASA:

The rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, used its telephoto lens to produce the panorama and relied on its medium-angle lens to produce a lower-resolution panorama that includes the rover's deck and robotic arm.