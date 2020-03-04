Screener at Los Angeles airport tests positive for coronavirus, federal officials say

Federal officials say a medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus.

The DHS contractor was performing CDC medical screenings at LAX airport, and became sick. They have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient first exhibited symptoms Saturday, February 29.

Their last shift at LAX was on February 21.

From NBC News:

The person last worked screening air travelers for illness on Feb. 21, the DHS said in a statement, which also said the medical professional had worn the proper protective gear while working. The internal email described the person as a "contract medical screener" for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The email also said "these screeners are predominantly assigned to the CDC in-transit lounge and a few support jetway screening on direct flights from China."

In its statement, the DHS said: "Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine."

According to DHS, the individual began to exhibit cold-like symptoms on Saturday and visited a primary care doctor on Sunday and was tested for COVID-19, which came back positive on Tuesday. The individual's last shift at LAX was Feb. 21, more than a week before the appearance of symptoms. According to the internal email, the screener worked at LAX from Feb. 14 to 21 and became symptomatic on Feb. 29.