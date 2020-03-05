Artist makes travel posters for National Parks based on their worst 1-star reviews

"There are bugs and they will bite on your face." -- a bad review about Sequoia National Park

This is hilarious. Designer Amber Share discovered that there were one-star reviews for all 62 of our National Parks and decided to illustrate and hand letter travel posters for them "as a way to put a positive, fun spin on such a negative mindset." She calls her Subpar Parks series a "snarky love letter to the National Parks System" and it's absolutely delightful.

See the entire series on her Instagram, and purchase stickers and postcards (mugs and calendars to come) on her website.

(MetaFilter)

images via Amber Share, used with permission