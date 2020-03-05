Boy, 10 years old, fires shotgun at cops during 2-hour SWAT standoff in San Diego, CA

Awful news. A 10-year-old boy with a gun was the center of a SWAT standoff, after opening fire on police, several media outlets reported on Thursday.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the child hid in a shed behind his home in San Diego, firing rounds from a shotgun before he turned himself in. The standoff lasted about two hours.

#BREAKING per @SanDiegoPD SWAT standoff in Southcrest over, 10yr boy hiding in shed fired 2 rounds at officers, no one hit, now in custody - updates @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9BKMetCFEX — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) March 5, 2020

More from the Sacramento Bee's roundup of reporting by San Diego local news [FOX-5, CBS-8] today:

Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told the Union-Tribune that the boy’s parents called police at about 9:10 a.m. because the boy was having “an emotional and mental crisis.” “We have a juvenile who barricaded himself in a shed,” Officer Billy Hernandez told FOX 5. “He has a knife and a shotgun.” Officials called for the boy to come out of the shed after blocking off the road, FOX 5 reported. Eventually the SWAT team was called, according to the news outlet. The boy refused to come out, Officer Scott Lockwood told CBS 8. He eventually surrendered to officers shortly after 11 a.m., according to CBS8. No one was injured in the standoff, according to the outlet.

[sacbee.com, By Maddie Capron, March 05, 2020 01:13 PM]

IMAGE: Screengrab from San Diego Fox 5 TV coverage.