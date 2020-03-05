Costco completely out of divination supplies, thanks to artist

Delighted that so many wizards, witches, mages, and dungeon masters are following me now. Divination is important. LARPing is too. If you have good intentions, I encourage learning magical practices and finding tools to expand your ideas of what is possible. At a Costco near you.

I went to Costco today and replaced the signs for sold out items like toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like: health potions, dowsing rods, tarot decks, summoning orbs, soul gems, healing crystals, and invisibility amulets. Epidemic panic essentials. 🔮

Reality hacking wizard Danielle Baskin has been busy changing up signs at her local Costco. What was once an empty toilet paper shelf, now holds zero bags of runes.

