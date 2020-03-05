/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:43 am Thu Mar 5, 2020

Costco completely out of divination supplies, thanks to artist

Reality hacking wizard Danielle Baskin has been busy changing up signs at her local Costco. What was once an empty toilet paper shelf, now holds zero bags of runes.

She explains:

I went to Costco today and replaced the signs for sold out items like toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like: health potions, dowsing rods, tarot decks, summoning orbs, soul gems, healing crystals, and invisibility amulets. Epidemic panic essentials. 🔮

image via Danielle Baskin