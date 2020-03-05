Elizabeth Warren quits race

Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race to challenge President Trump in november's general election. After a disappointing Super Tuesday saw Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders split the lions' share of delegates, no path to the nomination remained for the last woman in contention.
It leaves what was once a historically diverse Democratic field essentially narrowed to two white men in their seventies. Sanders is 78 and Biden is 77.
The trajectory of the race has rapidly shifted in recent days, with Biden gaining momentum in the contests that voted on Super Tuesday. Biden won at least 10 states on Tuesday, a dramatic turnaround for a candidacy that very recently looked doomed.
Warren’s dismal showing the same day included a third-place result in her own state of Massachusetts, which Biden won, and where she finished five percentage points behind the Vermont independent Sanders.
In an interview last night with Rachel Maddow, Sanders repudiated supporters who attacked Warren and said he'd "love to sit down and talk to her about what kind of role she could pay in our administration.”
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $8.3 billion bill to address the coronavirus outbreak in a bipartisan vote late Wednesday. A Senate vote is expected Thursday.
After spending more than $500m on advertising, organizing and bizarre online media stunts involving anything-for-money influencers, billionaire Mike Bloomberg is suspending his campaign. His dismal performance on Super Tuesday, writes Axios’s Alexi McCammond, led to a quick endorsement of Joe Biden, the centrist candidate he had hoped to displace. The big picture: Bloomberg’s self-funding drew […]
Joe Biden took most of the states voting yesterday for a Democratic candidate to challenge President Trump, including an unexpected win in Texas. Rival Bernie Sanders, however, overwhelmed Biden in California to grab the night’s biggest haul of delegates. The results confirm the scale of Biden’s comeback, which kicked off with a big win last […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
Nobody wants to get bogged down in the details. These days, there’s too much going on to get lost in the weeds of endless exposition and meandering digressions. We’re all in a hurry. We’re all racing the clock. Boil it down. Give me the bullet. That’s the heart of the getAbstract philosophy. Among the mountains […]
We’ve been hearing about them for years — literally. We even got some leaked video a few weeks ago of this latest iteration. And now, we may finally have the folding smartphone that buyers are ready to truly embrace. Samsung has dropped its brand new foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and outlets, as esteemed as CNN, […]