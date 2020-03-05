/ Rob Beschizza / 5:38 am Thu Mar 5, 2020

Footage of New York City in 1911 "DeOldified"

Denis Shiryaev took footage, originally shot by the Swedish company Svenska Biografteatern in New York City in 1911, and ups upscaled it using DeOldify, a deep learning application that colorizes and restores old film.

FPS boosted to 60 frames per second;
Image resolution boosted up to 4k;
Resorted video sharpness;
Colorized – I'am still unsure about this, but regarding to high request from the subscribers decided to test DeOldify NN on this video.