Get high-end audio without the high-end price tag with these Sony headphones

Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You'd just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it's obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall out constantly, your whole vibe could use improvement.

Instead of shelling out for Beats or Bose, consider these over-the-head Sony headphones that all come in under $60, thanks to their open-box status. Each set comes from excess inventory or store-to-warehouse returns and is verified in new condition, so you can be sure that even if the box is looking a little worn, the item inside is good to go.

Sony ZX110AP Extra Bass™ Headphones with Mic - Black (Open Box)

If you want something that doesn't cost a ton but isn't quite no-frills, check out the Sony ZX110AP. Comfort is paired with functionality in this set of smartphone-compatible over-the-head wireless headphones. You'll get impressive bass, dynamic 1.38" dome drivers, integrated mic and controls, and cushioned earpads that help seal in sound. As a bonus, the swivel folding design makes easy work of storage on those rare occasions you're not wearing them.

These folding headphones are normally $29.99, but right now you can get them for 43% off and pay just $16.99.

Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass™ Headphones (Open Box)

For some extra functionality and a great value, this set integrates with the Smart Key app, allowing you to adjust track and volume on your smartphone and offers a durable, finely-grooved serrated cable to reduce tangling plus the ability to lay your headphones flat. Sound is supported by moderate-weight twin 1.18" drivers, expanded low-frequency range, and Bass Booster technology.

This sleek pair is normally $79.99, but right now you can get it for 62% off and pay only $29.99.

Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones - Black (Open Box)

Upgrade to wireless for true freedom of movement at the gym, on the trail, or in line at SoBol. This pair hooks you up with a (rechargeable) battery life that will keep the party going for up to 8 hours with compact, lightweight driver units that deliver dynamic sound. Bluetooth and NFC One-Touch connectivity seamlessly stream audio from your device, and the high-quality inline mic makes issuing voice commands, controlling playing, and taking calls no problem. Pop this pair into your bag in a jiffy, thanks to the swivel folding design.

This wireless pair of headphones would usually set you back $79.99, but right now it's 56% off at $34.99.

Sony MDR-XB650BT Extra Bass™ Wireless Headphones - Black (Open Box)

For practically nonstop audio action, snag this pair with up to 30 (!) hours of continuous playback, on just a four-hour charge. With all the features you'd expect, like full, deep, resonating sound and powerful, clear bass, these wireless headphones take another step forward in the comfort department: they have a self-adjusting headband and super-soft, cushioned earcups so you can shake what your mama gave ya, all day and night long.

These extra-bass headphones normally cost $129.99, but right now you can grab 'em for $59.99, a savings of 53%.