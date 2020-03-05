Texas ice cream licker gets jail

In Port Arthur, Texas, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for posting a video last August to social media of himself taking ice cream out of a Walmart freezer, licking the ice cream like a complete jerk, then returning the container to the freezer.
From AP:
D’Adrien Anderson, 24, also was sentenced to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which had to replace all of its products in the freezer.
Anderson began serving his jail term immediately after sentencing.
Here is the original story with the gross video.
