Texas ice cream licker gets jail

Here is the original story with the gross video .

D’Adrien Anderson, 24, also was sentenced to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which had to replace all of its products in the freezer.

In Port Arthur, Texas, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for posting a video last August to social media of himself taking ice cream out of a Walmart freezer, licking the ice cream like a complete jerk, then returning the container to the freezer.

Largest technical dairy competition in world opens in Wisconsin • Coronavirus fears can’t stop the fromage In Wisconsin today, the world’s largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition kicked off with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations. READ THE REST

Kickstart your digital marketing career with this 100-hour training bundle What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […] READ THE REST

Get high-end audio without the high-end price tag with these Sony headphones Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […] READ THE REST