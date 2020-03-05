Watch: trailer for Ozark season 3

Fans of Ozark, a TV drama about a pair of criminal parents who must launder money for a scary drug cartel in order to keep their family from being rubbed out, here's the trailer for season 3, which will premiere on Netflix March 27, 2020.
It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos.
The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Emmy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes. The series from MRC Television was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban.
If you’ve run out of binge-watching fodder, here’s a handy list of the 55 new movies and series Netflix is streaming this month. Standouts for me include Season 3 of Ozark, The Decline, and the limited series Self Made. BGR has the full list of March releases. Image: Netflix
This time, on Other Side, Zabrecky and Mark Mothersbaugh go in search of Oscar Kiss Maerth, author of The Beginning Was The End.
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, who created the famous ‘Konami Code,’ has died. He was 79.
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]
