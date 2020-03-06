Audio deepfake: JFK tells Anakin the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise

From the Vocal Synthesis channel: "The voice in this video was entirely computer-generated using a text-to-speech model trained on the speech patterns of John F. Kennedy ."

