Audio deepfake: JFK tells Anakin the story of Darth Plagueis the Wise

From the Vocal Synthesis channel: "The voice in this video was entirely computer-generated using a text-to-speech model trained on the speech patterns of John F. Kennedy."
The above GIF was created from new 3D scans of the bullets that killed president John F. Kennedy. The GIF shows two bits of the bullets that killed the president along with another mostly complete bullet plucked from Texas Governor John Connally’s hospital stretcher. The National Archives temporarily removed the historic projectiles from the vault […]
You’ve likely seen the stabilized, enhanced panoramic edit of the famous Zapruder film of JFK’s assassination. Here’s another angle—the less well-known Orville Nix film—with the same treatment. Though it’s not as clear or as long as Zapruder, it’s recorded from the other side, showing the grassy knoll and a ground-level view of the assassination. (Note […]
You snooze, you lose. You have just missed the chance to bid on, and possibly own, the last car driven by Lee Harvey Oswald, which just sold on ebay.
