/ Xeni Jardin / 6:00 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

US $8.3-billion Coronavirus response funding bill signed into law by Trump

Impeached and manifestly corrupt U.S. president President Donald John Trump on Friday signed the $8.3-billion Coronavirus response funding bill before leaving the White House for golf or whatever.

The spending bill to combat the outbreak passed the House and Senate nearly unanimously.

In related news, Trump, a noted germophobe, has called off a planned trip to the Atlanta headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Trump said on Friday he called off the CDC trip to Atlanta because of a suspected case of coronavirus there, which ended up coming back negative.

PHOTO: White House official photograph, public domain.

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, takes questions from reporters during a Coronavirus Task Force update Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo D. Myles Cullen)