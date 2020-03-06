Here's some high-quality otter footage from the BBC

Spy Otter quietly films the most intimate views of otters using tools and caring for their young. Animatronic spy creatures go undercover to explore the world of animal intelligence and reveal their use of tools, self-medication, culture and subterfuge.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to terminate unlicensed robot clone Promobot created an Arnold Schwarzenegger robot — an animatronic head, really — and told journos they had permission from the actor and former California governor. They didn't, Schwarzenegger says, and he's suing them. The actor's team hit Promobot with a cease-and-desist after CES and was reportedly assured the company would stop touring its Arnold bot.

Furries in therapy The excellent headline "Fursuit of Happiness" belies the seriousness of the topic: how do furries fare in therapy? Professionals find that it's best to bring along the fursona rather than put it aside on the couch, writes Hussein Kesvani. According to Sharon Roberts, a sociology professor at the University of Waterloo and one of the

