/ Rob Beschizza / 6:17 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

Here's some high-quality otter footage from the BBC

"Cute otters," promises Britain's public broadcaster, "Intimately filmed by spy cameras."

Spy Otter quietly films the most intimate views of otters using tools and caring for their young. Animatronic spy creatures go undercover to explore the world of animal intelligence and reveal their use of tools, self-medication, culture and subterfuge.