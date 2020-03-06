MSNBC's Brian Williams is very bad at math

On Thursday night's The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, Brian and his guest, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay, discussed the vast amount of money Michael Bloomberg spent in the Democratic primary. Maybe they were exhausted. It's been a long week, after all. But this is just BAD.
Granted, Mara Gay was the one who brought it up first. But Williams was so certain, he had his staff prepare a graphic for it. The author of the tweet, writer Mekita Rivas, has since made her Twitter account private.
Somewhere, Andrew Yang is smiling.
(Photo: Tumisu/Needpix)
One America News Network (OAN), a conservative news network for people who think Fox News is too liberal, has filed a $10 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Rachel Maddow, MSNBC and its parent companies Comcast and NBC Universal.
* MSNBC did not actually exonerate him.
What a huge bummer. David Corn is the guy who broke the ‘Steele Dossier’ story, and did a great job of it.
