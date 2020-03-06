Must-haves: Drunk in public Japanese capsule toys

Capsule toys from vending machines are a big deal in Japan, often putting our less-inspired ones to shame. Case in point, these new miniature figures introduced by the Tama-Kyu company, that depict people who are intoxicated in public!
SoraNews24 reports:
The series, named #YopparaiNau (Drunk Now), is made up of five different lushes, each in a different predicament and measuring about five centimeters (two inches) in height.
All the greatest hits are there:
...“Person Wearing a Pylon” ...“Person Sleeping on the Side of the Road” ...“Person Hugging a Telephone Pole” ...“Person Hugging a Telephone Pole” ...“Person who Needs a Waste Basket.”
The cost? 300 yen (approx. US $2.72) each.
Get a closer look at all five figurines at SoraNews24.
Thanks, Lynn!
images via PR Times
