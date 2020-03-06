Nice laptop sleeve case with handle

I bought this Inateck Laptop Sleeve Case for my 13-inch MacBook Pro. I wanted something well-padded, with a handle and a separate pouch to store the charger. This one fit the bill. It's not much bigger than than the laptop, so it doesn't take up a lot of room in a suitcase.

Good deal on Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger Last week I posted about a Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, which can be recharged with a USB-C or Micro USB cable. I included a promo code but some people had trouble with it. Here’s a similar Anker charger, the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh,* which has a coupon on the Amazon product page for […] READ THE REST

I like this tire repair kit much more than the cheap plastic version My car tire had a dry-wall screw in it. I bought a cheap tire plug repair kit at the local Pep Boys for about $12. It was hard to use because I had to apply a lot of force to the plastic handle and it was painful. A month later I found another screw in […] READ THE REST

Good discount on this power strip with 3 AC Outlets and 3 USB Charging Ports Use promo code K2EVWP2F to get this Poweradd Surge Protector USB Power Strip with 3 USB Charging Ports for a good discount on Amazon. It’s got a five-foot cord, a surge protector, and safeguards to protect against overheating and overcharging. I just bought a couple. READ THE REST

5 bidets on sale that are going to completely change your bathroom experience Why don’t more American homes have a bidet? Sure, it may seem odd at first, but travel around the rest of the world, from Europe to Asia and beyond, and those happy little spritzers are standard issue in practically every home. Considering what a clean-freak, germ-phobic society America has become, it’s truly puzzling that this […] READ THE REST

Kickstart your digital marketing career with this 100-hour training bundle What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […] READ THE REST