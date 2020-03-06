/ Mark Frauenfelder / 2:30 pm Fri Mar 6, 2020

SXSW canceled, Austin says goodbye to $350 million

SXSW, Austin's annual festival for music, tech, business, art, and culture was canceled because of the spreading coronavirus.  By the festival producers' own calculation, SXSW pumped $350 million into Austin it 2018, $356 million in 2019.

The Austin American Statesman has more:

The cancellation — just seven days before the 2020 festival was scheduled to start next Friday — comes as SXSW organizers faced public pressure to scrap it, as well the prospect of a substantially diminished event anyway because a lengthy list of companies and speakers already dropped out.

The cancellation constitutes a financial hit to downtown restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses, many of which have come to count on free-spending attendees of the sprawling yearly conference.

It also could be a big blow for SXSW itself, a private company that has held the event since 1987, depending on its insurance coverage and how it opts to handle possible requests for refunds.

 