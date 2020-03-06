SXSW, Austin's annual festival for music, tech, business, art, and culture was canceled because of the spreading coronavirus. By the festival producers' own calculation, SXSW pumped $350 million into Austin it 2018, $356 million in 2019.
The Austin American Statesman has more:
The cancellation — just seven days before the 2020 festival was scheduled to start next Friday — comes as SXSW organizers faced public pressure to scrap it, as well the prospect of a substantially diminished event anyway because a lengthy list of companies and speakers already dropped out.
The cancellation constitutes a financial hit to downtown restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses, many of which have come to count on free-spending attendees of the sprawling yearly conference.
It also could be a big blow for SXSW itself, a private company that has held the event since 1987, depending on its insurance coverage and how it opts to handle possible requests for refunds.
He’s just so stupid.
Impeached and manifestly corrupt U.S. president President Donald John Trump on Friday signed the $8.3-billion Coronavirus response funding bill before leaving the White House for golf or whatever.
The number of people around the world who are infected with the new coronavirus is close to 100,000 as of Friday, according to global health officials. In the United States, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 226 in 19 states, including 12 deaths.
