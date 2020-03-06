Trump doesn't know what the US death toll from coronavirus is

He's just so stupid.

Trump does not know how many people have died in the United States from coronavirus and COVID-19. The answer, for now, is 14.

Also why was a Murdoch in the room when he signed the coronavirus $8.3 billion spending bill?