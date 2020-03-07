As coronavirus spreads, Melania Trump defends new White House tennis pavilion

...paid for with your tax dollars
First lady Melania “I really don't care do u” Trump is boasting on social media about the new taxpayer-funded White House tennis pavilion amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative (and) question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good (and) productive in their own communities," Melania “BE BEST” Trump tweeted Saturday.
From CNN:
Melania Trump has been silent on coronavirus, which has spread to 28 states, though one of the three pillars of her "Be Best" initiative is "health and well-being of children."
As of Saturday morning, there are at least 335 reported cases and 17 deaths in the US, according to CNN's latest count.
On Thursday, Melania Trump posted about the construction status on the tennis pavilion, with pictures of her wearing a hard hat and looking over what appear to be architectural plans. The private pavilion will be located on the South Lawn of the White House and serve as a "place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families."
The first lady's office did not return CNN's requests for comment.
More at CNN:
Melania Trump defends work on White House tennis pavilion as coronavirus spreads
[via]
He’s just so stupid.
‘Rule will require immigration officers to collect cheek swabs from what could amount to hundreds of thousands of people a year ‘
Impeached and manifestly corrupt U.S. president President Donald John Trump on Friday signed the $8.3-billion Coronavirus response funding bill before leaving the White House for golf or whatever.
Yes, even air purifiers are smarter than people now. While you thought sucking particulates out of the air and generally scrubbing the breathable space in your home or office was responsibility enough, smart technology has moved into air purification — so now, purifiers can take on tasks they’ve never faced before. The Wynd Essential is […]
From business to science to sports, data can help answer virtually any unknown question. And if it can’t, it can certainly point you in the right direction. And with every company and organization looking for facts to validate their decisions, the job prospects of a well-qualified data scientist to sort all those numbers out are […]
Why don’t more American homes have a bidet? Sure, it may seem odd at first, but travel around the rest of the world, from Europe to Asia and beyond, and those happy little spritzers are standard issue in practically every home. Considering what a clean-freak, germ-phobic society America has become, it’s truly puzzling that this […]