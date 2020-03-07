New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares coronavirus state of emergency, confirms 76 cases

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency in over the coronavirus epidemic, and confirms 76 cases of coronavirus in the state

NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes amid coronavirus threat: "That's what I'm worried about. That's what keeps me up at night."

It is also in nearby Connecticut, with news just breaking today.

UPDATE: We have learned of new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS bringing the total number of cases to 76. - 57 cases in Westchester County

- 11 cases in NYC

- 4 cases in Nassau County

- 2 cases in Rockland County

- 2 cases in Saratoga County — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 7, 2020

NEW: Cuomo just declared a state of emergency in NY as the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 76.https://t.co/yjDbY66A5Z — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 7, 2020

Note: in NY, you can report complaints about price gouging here: https://t.co/0iZKoaClNL #coronavirus — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 7, 2020

Cuomo: "if you get the coronavirus, 80% of the people will walk around the self-resolve; 20% will be hospitalized." Says of the 76 ppl in NY who have COVID-19, 10 people are hospitalized right now. — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) March 7, 2020