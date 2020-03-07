New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares coronavirus state of emergency, confirms 76 cases

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency in over the coronavirus epidemic, and confirms 76 cases of coronavirus in the state
NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes amid coronavirus threat: "That's what I'm worried about. That's what keeps me up at night."
It is also in nearby Connecticut, with news just breaking today.
Cuomo: "if you get the coronavirus, 80% of the people will walk around the self-resolve; 20% will be hospitalized." Says of the 76 ppl in NY who have COVID-19, 10 people are hospitalized right now.
Cuomo: we are probably spending $30 million per week (on Coronavirus), says federal gov't $35 million "is nowhere near sufficient...NY has been getting the short end of the stick from the federal gov't from day one." Lists SALT, congestion pricing, LGA airtrain, Gateway, etc.
