/ Xeni Jardin / 9:57 am Sat Mar 7, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares coronavirus state of emergency, confirms 76 cases

[CDC]

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency in over the coronavirus epidemic, and confirms 76 cases of coronavirus in the state

NY Gov. Cuomo on nursing homes amid coronavirus threat: "That's what I'm worried about. That's what keeps me up at night."

It is also in nearby Connecticut, with news just breaking today.