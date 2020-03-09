/ Rob Beschizza / 11:32 am Mon Mar 9, 2020

Black Mesa, a reimagining of the original Half-Life game

Black Mesa is a reimagining of the original Half-Life game, in development for years and published by Valve itself on Steam. For fans of the series, the trailer above offers plenty of chills; it's not simply a remake in Source engine form, but an licensed-but-unofficial reboot with all the best bits and new material besides.