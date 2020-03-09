Blue painter's tape good for more than masking

I'd been storing my comics in my parents' attic for the last 40+ years and I just got them all and have been putting them into new plastic bags. I enjoyed Regie Simmons' video on how to bag and board comics , and one thing he recommended was using blue painter's tape instead of scotch tape to seal bags, because it leaves no residue. I ordered some and have been using it to seal the bags. Much better than scotch tape! The scotch tape on my old bags is sticky and gross, and I have to be careful not to get the adhesive on the comics. Amazon has a good price on it right now .

Nice laptop sleeve case with handle I bought this Inateck Laptop Sleeve Case for my 13-inch MacBook Pro. I wanted something well-padded, with a handle and a separate pouch to store the charger. This one fit the bill. It’s not much bigger than than the laptop, so it doesn’t take up a lot of room in a suitcase. READ THE REST

Good deal on Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger Last week I posted about a Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, which can be recharged with a USB-C or Micro USB cable. I included a promo code but some people had trouble with it. Here’s a similar Anker charger, the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh,* which has a coupon on the Amazon product page for […] READ THE REST

I like this tire repair kit much more than the cheap plastic version My car tire had a dry-wall screw in it. I bought a cheap tire plug repair kit at the local Pep Boys for about $12. It was hard to use because I had to apply a lot of force to the plastic handle and it was painful. A month later I found another screw in […] READ THE REST

Improve your writing with a little help from this high tech 5-in-1 online editor For professional or personal purposes, your writing should make you look good. Easier said than done for many—yes, even those of us getting paid to write. “Everyone needs an editor,” as they say. Why not ensure you always have one, including in your pocket on your smartphone? Nail down your grammar, spelling, style, punctuation, and […] READ THE REST