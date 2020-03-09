/ Matt Maranian / 7:15 am Mon Mar 9, 2020

Purrrre Genius: CatVideoFest 2020 is clawing its way to a theater near you

Cat videos. They’re almost like a universal language; even people who don't love cats love cat videos. And what better way to overindulge than with CatVideoFest 2020, coming soon to a theater near you. What started as an experiment at a Minneapolis art center eight years ago quickly grew into an international phenomenon, and it's sweeping the country, with a curated compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless submissions including “sourced animations, music videos, and internet powerhouses.” The first festival was held outdoors in the summer of 2012 and drew a crowd of 10,000!

Image: Catvideofest.com