Twitter uses 'manipulated media' label for first time on clipped Biden video RTd by by Trump

It's about freaking time.
In what appears to be the very first time Twitter has enforced its new policy to fight political disinformation in the form of doctored videos and photos, the social media network FINALLY applied its “manipulated media” label on a misleadingly clipped video of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden which was shared by impeached and manifestly corrupt U.S. president Donald J. Trump.
Yes 2020 is insane.
The video was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino then retweeted by Trump, reports Cat Zakrzewski at the Washington Post:
The version of the video shared by Scavino showed Biden stumbling on a line during a speech, then saying: “Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump.”
But the edited video deleted the second part of the former vice president’s sentence. The whole thing said: “Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign.”
Twitter applied the label to Scavino’s tweet about 5 p.m. Sunday, about 18 hours after Scavino shared the video. The video had at least 5 million views and more than 21,000 retweets as of Sunday evening.
Twitter’s rollout of the label was not without technical glitches, however. The label was not showing up when people searched for Scavino’s tweet, though Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said it was appearing in individuals’ timelines. She added that the company is working on a fix.
Read more:
Twitter flags video retweeted by President Trump as ‘manipulated media’
[washingtonpost, Cat Zakrzewski, March 8, 2020]
[via techmeme]