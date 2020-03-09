You can use a microwave without a door, but you shouldn't

Just because you can do a thing, doesn't mean you should. This rule especially holds true where the removal of radiation safeguards are involved.

Sunset magazine suggests dosing your family with cannabis gravy at Thanksgiving Talk about being irresponsible, Sunset posted an article that suggests serving a “THC-laced turkey gravy” as a way to avoid, or smooth over, uncomfortable conversations with your family at the Thanksgiving table. READ THE REST

In Russia, power pole runs into you Whoever installed this power pole support in the middle of a road in Vladimir, Russia decided it would be a waste of money to erect the support in such a way that a driver wouldn’t hit it and die. <em>Image: YouTube</em> READ THE REST

Amazon no longer selling child's T-shirt that says "Daddy's Little Slut" OnlyBabyCare will no longer be able to sell children’s clothes with the phrase “Daddy’s Little Slut” through the Amazon Marketplace, reports TMZ. Amazon removed the item from its database after people on social media said the thought the shirt was inappropriate. From TMZ: The product description is pretty rich … with OnlyBabyCare claiming the garment […] READ THE REST

Transform your handwritten notes into editable digital text with this writing pad From outlines to lists to freeform scrawl that tumbles and twists its way across a page, everybody’s got their own style for taking notes. That style often comes from years of scholastic and professional arenas, refining the process for retaining key information that works best for you. And, as you probably learned from borrowing your […] READ THE REST