A brilliant visual illustration of Pi using pizzas and crust

Pi Day is coming up this Saturday. To celebrate, here's a cool little demo of 3.14 using four pizzas and one circumference of crust.
Image: Twitter screengrab
Amherst, New York’s Just Pizza & Wing Co. is slapping dog adoption fliers on their pie boxes to help animals at the local SPCA find their forever homes. And if you adopt one of the dogs, you get a $50 gift certificate for the restaurant. From CNN: The unique idea came after Mary Alloy, who […]
? Yes, that’s a 100-meter record-setting Margherita Pizza. A pizza with a purpose.
The University of North Florida is the latest customer of the Pizza ATM, an automated vending machine. The machine costs around $60,000. From the Florida Times-Union: Brook Adams, senior executive chef for UNF’s Dining Services, said they make the pizza dough and shred the cheese from scratch daily in the campus kitchen. “It’s all fresh […]
