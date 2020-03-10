Become an expert in Microsoft Azure with the help of this $30 training bundle

Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined.

But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. 1 cloud services provider in the world, there’s now little question about who’s a solid — and gaining — no. 2. Microsoft Azure has posted big gains in recent years, including scoring a major win over its rival with a massive $10 billion contract to provide cloud services for the U.S. Department of Defense.

While that contract is now tied up in court, it doesn’t diminish Azure’s rapid growth as a respected cloud provider. Right now, you can make sure this new realm is a part of your IT skillset with the training found in The Ultimate Microsoft Azure Administrator Certification Prep Courses and Mock Exams Bundle.

Microsoft currently offers 11 different certification exams to test a user’s knowledge with Azure. This collection of training and practice tests can get you ready to pass most of them.

Whether you’d like to get in as an Azure developer, administrator or architect, coursework will make sure you’re trained in all the right areas while the practice tests get you comfortable with the actual exam.

Through dozens of lectures and scenario-based lab exercises, the courses offer a complete overview on all the benefits and considerations of using cloud services from developing data processing to implementing and optimizing data storage solutions to DevOps processes to security to creating secure, scalable, and reliable business technology solutions.

Courses are also jam-packed with test questions and full-length mock exams so you can get familiar with the type of questions you’ll get on the actual tests as well as get past any test-taking jitters before the big day.

The 13-course collection retails for almost $700, but with this current price cut, the whole package is available for only $29.