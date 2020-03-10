/ Xeni Jardin / 5:18 pm Tue Mar 10, 2020

Biden wins Missouri and Mississippi primaries

📷 Joe Biden, 10 August 2019, by Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons, cc/by-sa/2.0/

Joe Biden is projected to have won the Missouri and Mississippi primaries, AP and NBC News were among the first to publish.

Both candidates canceled in-person campaign events due to coronavirus.