Biden wins Missouri and Mississippi primaries

Joe Biden is projected to have won the Missouri and Mississippi primaries, AP and NBC News were among the first to publish.
Both candidates canceled in-person campaign events due to coronavirus.
Joe Biden is projected to have won the Missouri and Mississippi primaries, AP and NBC News were among the first to publish.
Both candidates canceled in-person campaign events due to coronavirus.
Penalties include fines as high as $500,000 as well as jail time of up to a year.
It’s about freaking time.
“Facebook’s default settings facilitated the disclosure of personal information, including sensitive information, at the expense of privacy.”
Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […]
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]
We’re all shooting heaps and heaps of smartphone images and videos. You probably even snapped a picture or captured some footage today. And that media will likely sit there on your phone until you’re startled one day to discover that your storage limit is mere megapixels away. It’s not that backing up your data and […]