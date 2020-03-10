Do you have trouble keeping your plants alive? Try this Atreyu and Artax flower pot set.

If you were a child of the 80s, you were almost certainly scarred and traumatized by the hero Atreyu's failure to save his beloved horse Artax from the Swamp of Sadness in The Neverending Story.

Welp, now some horrible bastards decided to turn this moment into a flower pot set.

Recreate one of the most emotionally disturbing movie scenes of the 1980's with our exclusive Neverending figurines. Watch as our young hero desperately tries to save his horse from the sad swamp (your house plant.) Don't worry, the horse survives in the end!

I guess there might be some therapeutic value to it if you place the figurines into succulent pots, or some other domestic plant that's difficult to kill. Or if you just have a morbid streak and want to constantly relive the end of your childhood innocence as it stands juxtaposed against brilliance of life. Your mileage may vary, and either way, it can be yours for about 17 bucks.

Neverending Story Planter Gnomes [TruffleShuffle]