Do you have trouble keeping your plants alive? Try this Atreyu and Artax flower pot set.

If you were a child of the 80s, you were almost certainly scarred and traumatized by the hero Atreyu's failure to save his beloved horse Artax from the Swamp of Sadness in The Neverending Story.
Welp, now some horrible bastards decided to turn this moment into a flower pot set.
Recreate one of the most emotionally disturbing movie scenes of the 1980's with our exclusive Neverending figurines. Watch as our young hero desperately tries to save his horse from the sad swamp (your house plant.) Don't worry, the horse survives in the end!
I guess there might be some therapeutic value to it if you place the figurines into succulent pots, or some other domestic plant that's difficult to kill. Or if you just have a morbid streak and want to constantly relive the end of your childhood innocence as it stands juxtaposed against brilliance of life. Your mileage may vary, and either way, it can be yours for about 17 bucks.
Echinopsis cactus flowers explode in a riot of colors in this beautiful timelapse work by YouTuber EchinopsisFreak. In the example above, blooms somehow synchronize their brief appearance to maximize the chance of pollination.
The Japan Federation of Landscape Contractors’ Kei Truck Garden Contest challenges people to transform the beds of their miniature pickup trucks into lovely mobile gardens. From Spoon & Tamago: Other than using the kei truck there are very few limitations and landscapers have incorporated everything from benches and aquariums to elements of lighting into their […]
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]
We’re all shooting heaps and heaps of smartphone images and videos. You probably even snapped a picture or captured some footage today. And that media will likely sit there on your phone until you’re startled one day to discover that your storage limit is mere megapixels away. It’s not that backing up your data and […]
For professional or personal purposes, your writing should make you look good. Easier said than done for many—yes, even those of us getting paid to write. “Everyone needs an editor,” as they say. Why not ensure you always have one, including in your pocket on your smartphone? Nail down your grammar, spelling, style, punctuation, and […]