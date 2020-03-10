/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:39 am Tue Mar 10, 2020

In unsealed court papers, Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed for complaining about him

By Georges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

Recently unsealed court papers are not likely to help Harvey Weinstein when he gets sentenced tomorrow for two rape convictions. The New York Times reports the court papers contain emails from Weinstein to Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos begging for their help, and email to him from his brother Bob telling him he belongs in "hell."

The following paragraph in the Times story is the most alarming, and I'm surprised it didn't make it into the headline:

In one email, Mr. Weinstein suggested that the actress Jennifer Aniston — who he believed had complained about him — should be killed. And even as he endeavored to repair his reputation and excuse his behavior, his communications on the matter were often self-centered, unapologetic, and at times, patronizing.