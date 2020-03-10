In unsealed court papers, Weinstein suggested Jennifer Aniston should be killed for complaining about him

Recently unsealed court papers are not likely to help Harvey Weinstein when he gets sentenced tomorrow for two rape convictions. The New York Times reports the court papers contain emails from Weinstein to Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos begging for their help, and email to him from his brother Bob telling him he belongs in "hell."
The following paragraph in the Times story is the most alarming, and I'm surprised it didn't make it into the headline:
In one email, Mr. Weinstein suggested that the actress Jennifer Aniston — who he believed had complained about him — should be killed. And even as he endeavored to repair his reputation and excuse his behavior, his communications on the matter were often self-centered, unapologetic, and at times, patronizing.
Writer William Mersey was sent to prison for tax fraud, and spent time at New York City’s Rikers Island a few months ago. In this Daily Beast article, he describes what life at Rikers will be like for rapist Harvey Weinstein. I suspect the shock of being found guilty of rape in the third degree […]
The incredible Julia Garner stars in the upcoming horror movie, The Assistant, which Vanity Fair says, “tracks a day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college graduate working as a junior assistant to a powerful, abusive (and unnamed) movie mogul in Manhattan.” Vanity Fair has a brief exclusive clip from the movie. […]
BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles with NEW rape and sexual assault charges. Disgraced movie mogul and accused serial sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein is having an extremely bad day.
Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […]
We’re all shooting heaps and heaps of smartphone images and videos. You probably even snapped a picture or captured some footage today. And that media will likely sit there on your phone until you’re startled one day to discover that your storage limit is mere megapixels away. It’s not that backing up your data and […]
For professional or personal purposes, your writing should make you look good. Easier said than done for many—yes, even those of us getting paid to write. “Everyone needs an editor,” as they say. Why not ensure you always have one, including in your pocket on your smartphone? Nail down your grammar, spelling, style, punctuation, and […]