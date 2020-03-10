Photos of empty public spaces in Italy

Buzzfeed has a gallery of photos of popular tourist attractions , trains, and other usually crowded places in Italy, showing how most people are staying home.

Harvard is telling all students to stay home after spring break Harvard University told its 20,000 students not to return to campus after spring break concludes on March 23. They’ll be given online classes instead. From MIT Technology Review: Harvard said the move to online classes is meant to avoid large gatherings and close contact between people. The campus will otherwise remain open and operating. The […] READ THE REST

If you try to resell a face mask for profit in Japan, you could go to jail for a year Gougers have until March 15 to resell face mask in Japan. After that they face a fine and imprisonment. From Japan Times: In a prominent example of price-gouging, an assemblyman in Shizuoka Prefecture was revealed to have made ¥8.9 million off of selling packets of 2,000 face masks via online auctions for between ¥30,000 {$300] to […] READ THE REST

Wash Your Hands poster generator William Gibson, a 17-year-old dev from the U.K., created an online generator that produces the NHS’s guide to washing your hands properly, but with song lyrics. Some of the more amusing mashups have gone viral on social media: one form of virus helping to fight another. The one above, though, is a hand-made cut from […] READ THE REST

