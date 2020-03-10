/ Rob Beschizza / 6:52 am Tue Mar 10, 2020

Wash Your Hands poster generator

William Gibson, a 17-year-old dev from the U.K., created an online generator that produces the NHS's guide to washing your hands properly, but with song lyrics. Some of the more amusing mashups have gone viral on social media: one form of virus helping to fight another.

The one above, though, is a hand-made cut from the Reduced Shakespeare Company.